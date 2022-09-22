Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Former Vice President Pence to be in Iowa Sept. 29

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Spartanburg, S.C.(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be back in Iowa later this month.

Pence is expected to be a featured guest at the 15th Annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner in Wilton on Sept. 29.

The dinner, hosted by State Representative Bobby Kaufman, will begin at 6 p.m. at Wilton Community Center, at 1215 Cypress Street.

Pence made multiple stops in Iowa last month to support conservative candidates and organizations ahead of the midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

Latest News

school lunches
“It’s really traumatizing for those kids” Sen. Smith introduces the ‘No Shame at School Act’
Early voting
Early absentee voting for Nov. 8 election begins Friday
Lindell sues to recover cellphone seized by FBI agents
The New Ulm City Council has declared a water emergency.
New Ulm works to replace water main under Minnesota River