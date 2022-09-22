Your Photos
Gov. Walz addresses public safety concerns

Gov. Tim Walz, the MN Dept. of Public Safety, State Patrol, BCA, and Metro Transit discuss the state’s ongoing, increased public safety presence, this morning.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz , the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, State Patrol, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Metro Transit discuss the state’s ongoing, increased public safety presence this morning.

Gov. Walz said Minnesota has a very low tolerance for crime and safety is their top priority.

Walz said they have seen hundreds of guns and over 20,000 Fentanyl pills and the numbers are staggering.

Officials met with Minnesota airports over the weekend in Minneapolis and one of their concerns was transit safety as their employees were going back and forth on light rail.

The governor added that, just like with COVID, it takes a village and residents need to be vigilant and all need to work together in solving crime.

“We put out the information folks need to be defensive; they need to help; they need to look,” said Gov. Walz. “And when it comes to crime, we need to all work together to solve this at state, local, county, and its individuals. We’re seeing great help from our partners in in different organizations and creative thinking.”

