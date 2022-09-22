Your Photos
Harvest season around the corner

Farm experts say they are seeing harvest now with earlier maturing varieties of soybeans.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thursday marks the official first day of fall and for the ag community, it means the start of the harvest season.

Farm experts say they are seeing harvest with earlier maturing varieties of soybeans, and some of the corn that farmers can utilize, such as high moisture corn for livestock feed.

The fall season is one of the busiest. The public is advised to watch out for slow-moving farm vehicles and to be aware while sharing rural roadways.

They say we will see the harvest in full swing in about the next 7-10 days.

”Grain processors are kind of tight on their supplies right now, so they’re paying a premium to get in some corn and soybeans here by the end of September,” explained Kent Thiesse, farm management analyst at MinnStar Bank. “So that’s kind of encouraging folks to kind of push the envelope a little, maybe get some harvesting done here in September.”

This week is also National Farm Safety and Heath Week. The goal is to bring awareness and prevent injuries and illnesses among agricultural workers.

