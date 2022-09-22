Iowa Hall of Fame and Racing Museum announces 2022 inductees
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
OTHO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hall of Fame & Racing Museum has announced a total of 23 people to be inducted into this year’s Hall of Fame class.
The organization is a non-profit corporation whose mission is to honor Iowa’s racing legends and preserve Iowa’s racing history for future generations. Inductees for the 2022 year include:
Pre-1970 Drivers
- Bill Beckman
- John Connolly
- Dale DeFrance
- Ron Jackson
- Les Wildin
1970-Present Drivers
- Gary Crawford
- John Logue
- Terry McCarl
- Joe Merryfield
- Ken Walton
- Bill Zwanziger
Car Builder
- Dean Sylvester
Promoters
- Robert Lawton
- Jim Wilson
Motorcycle Class
- Justin Brayton
Figure 8 Class
- Orval Kinne
- Tim Nelson
Drag Racing
- David Wells
Contribution to Iowa Racing
- Larry Sommerfelt
- The Killen Family
- “Big John” Killen
- Vern “Buck” Killen
- Don “Heavy Duty” Killen
- “Terrific Tom” Killen
The 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held in Webster City on November 12th. It will be open to the public.
