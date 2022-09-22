Your Photos
Iowa Hall of Fame and Racing Museum announces 2022 inductees

Iowa Hall of Fame & Racing Museum
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
OTHO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hall of Fame & Racing Museum has announced a total of 23 people to be inducted into this year’s Hall of Fame class.

The organization is a non-profit corporation whose mission is to honor Iowa’s racing legends and preserve Iowa’s racing history for future generations. Inductees for the 2022 year include:

Pre-1970 Drivers

  • Bill Beckman
  • John Connolly
  • Dale DeFrance
  • Ron Jackson
  • Les Wildin

1970-Present Drivers

  • Gary Crawford
  • John Logue
  • Terry McCarl
  • Joe Merryfield
  • Ken Walton
  • Bill Zwanziger

Car Builder

  • Dean Sylvester

Promoters

  • Robert Lawton
  • Jim Wilson

Motorcycle Class

  • Justin Brayton

Figure 8 Class

  • Orval Kinne
  • Tim Nelson

Drag Racing

  • David Wells

Contribution to Iowa Racing

  • Larry Sommerfelt
  • The Killen Family
    • “Big John” Killen
    • Vern “Buck” Killen
    • Don “Heavy Duty” Killen
    • “Terrific Tom” Killen

The 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held in Webster City on November 12th. It will be open to the public.

For more information visit their website here.

