The latest in hunting gear as the season returns

Kelsey & Lisa check in with Scheels to see what you need to stock up on ahead of your next hunting trip.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a time of year where the bright orange pops back into the wardrobe of many.

It’s hunting season and turns out there’s plenty of space for it here. Minnesota is home to over 11 million acres of public land and according to Hunting Works for Minnesota, around 477,000 people hunt in Minnesota each year. On average the Minnesota hunter spends about $1500 each year.

From what to wear to what accessories you’ll need, there are so many options for hunters. Kelsey & Lisa check in with Scheels to see what you need to stock up on ahead of your next hunting trip.

And for all you hoping to get the young ones interested, take note, this weekend is Take a Kid Hunting Weekend! Waterfowl hunting opener is also this weekend in Minnesota and November 5th is when firearms deer hunting season kicks off in Minnesota.

