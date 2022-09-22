Mankato man sentenced for role in overdose death

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was sentenced Wednesday to more than six years in prison in connection with an overdose that claimed the life of a 31-year-old man last year.

Myles Hickman pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree murder in Blue Earth County Court last month.

Jesse Barnhart died from a heroin and fentanyl overdose in late May 2021.

Hickman was arrested and charged the following August.

He was given credit for 394 days of time served.

