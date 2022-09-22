Your Photos
Mankato Public Safety releases policy concerning new drone

For Public Safety to be able to use the drone, they're required to have a policy, viewed by the public, about how the drone will be used by law enforcement.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato has a new drone.

The drone will be used across city departments and operated by trained staff.

Among the departments hoping to use the drone is Public Safety.

But for them to use the drone, they are required to have a policy, viewed by the general public, about specifics to how the drone will be used by law enforcement.

Residents are able to view the draft on the city website and Every Voice Mankato where they are encouraged to provide input on the drone usage.

Residents have until Oct. 5 to comment on the policy on the Every Voice Mankato website

Comments about the policy may also be provided at the Mankato City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.

