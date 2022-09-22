Your Photos
Mankato Zero Waste to host ‘Say No to Plastic’ event

The goal is to spread awareness of the impact throwaway plastic has on the environment.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Zero Waste will be hosting a ‘Say No to Plastic’ event Saturday afternoon.

The goal is to spread awareness of the impact throwaway plastic has on the environment.

Residents are invited to bring the throwaway plastics that they might have at home, such as plastic bags, bubble wrap, plastic straws and utensils.

The event will take place at Mom and Pop’s Ice Cream Shop from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

Mankato Zero Waste
Mankato Zero Waste(KEYC)

“We will show people all the alternatives that are out there that could be used. Mom and Pop is a perfect model because they have all compostable products, so they have very little garbage,” Mankato Zero Waste co-founder Jane Dow said.

The event is sponsored by the Mankato Clinic Foundation, Mankato Zero Waste, and Mankato Area Beyond Plastics.

