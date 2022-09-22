Officials to meet with residents for community investment plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents will be able to chip in their opinions today concerning the city’s proposed projects for next year.

An open house will be held at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center today at 6 p.m. where city officials will talk with residents about proposed projects from resurfacing to park fix-ups.

Projects include the potential reconstruction of Fourth Street from Walnut to Mulberry street and the resurfacing of Augusta Drive from August Court to East End.

Since there’s limited money available, Mankato had developed a multi-year planner, with planned projects all the way to 2027.

