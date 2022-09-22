Your Photos
One person dead following house fire in Waseca

A Tuesday afternoon Tyler area house fire may have resulted in the death of an elderly woman.
By Nick Beck
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A person in Waseca died following a house fire which started last night.

According to Waseca police and fire, the fire broke out last night at the 500 block of 9th Street.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Crews believed the fire was extinguished initially but were called back to the scene after after reports of continued smoldering.

Waseca Police and Fire say they will release more information once they believe the scene has been cleared.

KEYC News Now will keep updated in its broadcasts later tonight when that information is available.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

