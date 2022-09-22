One person dead following house fire in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A person in Waseca died following a house fire which started last night.

According to Waseca police and fire, the fire broke out last night at the 500 block of 9th Street.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Crews believed the fire was extinguished initially but were called back to the scene after after reports of continued smoldering.

Waseca Police and Fire say they will release more information once they believe the scene has been cleared.

