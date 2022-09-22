Picking (and slicing) the perfect apple

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s prime picking season for one of Lisa & Kelsey’s favorite fruits, the apple! And if you don’t have any apple trees planted in your yard, no worries. There are plenty of places to find some all across the state. In fact, Minnesota has 117 apple orchards and 20 million pounds of apples are grown annually statewide. Minnesota’s most popular apples are first kiss, sweetango and Zestar.

When it comes to picking that perfect apple, there are some things you want to keep in mind. Remember that color doesn’t determine how ripe an apple is. Pick firm, crisp apples by lifting up and twisting the fruit. Keeping the stem attached to any picked fruit will help keep it fresh. Apple season typically runs from August to November in Minnesota and If you’re hoping to stretch the fall harvest, store your apples in a cool dark place. This will keep them crisp and juicy well into the winter season.

And we all know once you slice an apple that fresh color changes rather quickly, air exposure is the culprit. Minnesota Grown says you can keep your apples looking fresh by dipping slices in a lemon juice solution---mix three tablespoons of lemon juice with one quart of water. This works well, but the best option is to wait to cut an apple until you are going to eat it and we know there are many ways to slice an apple.

