Preventing falls among seniors

Exercising, managing your medications, having your vision checked, and making your home safer are all steps you can take to prevent a fall.
By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A simple accident like tripping on a rug or slipping on a wet floor can change your life. If you fall, you could break a bone, which thousands of older adults experience each year. For older people, a broken bone can also be the start of more serious health problems and can lead to long-term disability.

If you or an older adult in your life has fallen, you’re not alone. More than one in four people age 65 years or older fall each year. The risk of falling — and fall-related problems — rises with age.

However, many falls can be prevented. For example, exercising, managing your medications, having your vision checked, and making your home safer are all steps you can take to prevent a fall.

