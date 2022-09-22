SDSU football team is on a business trip at Missouri State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The high-powered SDSU offense finally got un-tracked in last Saturday’s win over Butler with several big plays in addition to scoring 45 points. That had been lacking in the loss at Iowa and a narrow win over Cal-Davis. And before the season, John Stiegelmeier had said this might be his best offensive unit ever, which is a bold statement.

One thing is for sure, when Stig’s teams hit the road they always seem to play good football. And this year’s squad is no exception. ”We have a very mature football team no matter what we are doing. Whether we’re doing a service project or traveling or at home. Our guys understand that they don’t get a lot of shots, a lot of games. So when we go somewhere we go to Springfield, Missouri to play a football game and there’s nothing else on our minds,” says the SDSU Head Coach.

The Jacks looked really good against Butler. But Missouri State is a much tougher opponent. In fact, they gave Arkansas a scare last Saturday before losing by 11. This is a road trip where they will need to be highly focused on the task at hand. SDSU is 2-1 with the narrow loss to start the season at Iowa.

