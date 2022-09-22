Your Photos
Support staff available to Mankato West students after Tuesday’s incident

Support staff is available for Mankato West students after an incident involving a student Tuesday.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An emergency medical situation sparked a soft lockdown.

Mankato Public Safety responded to the overflow parking lot after receiving reports of a juvenile male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown so first responders could provide first aid.

In a message to parents today, the district confirmed that the student had passed away.

