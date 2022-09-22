Sweater weather is here, showers return ahead of windy weekend

Following a strong cold front earlier this week, fall-temperatures are finally here to stick around as showers move into the area Friday ahead of a quiet and pleasant weekend.

Today will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy. Temperatures will start off in the upper-30s and 40s across the area before rising into the low to mid-60s by the afternoon hours. Winds will be much lighter than yesterday up to 10 mph, though they will still be coming from the northwest. Tonight winds will shift, coming from the southeast by tomorrow morning as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-40s overnight.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers moving in between 6 and 7 am. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper-50s by the afternoon hours with rounds of on and off showers throughout the day. A few thunderstorms will be possible, but we are not looking at anything strong or severe. Winds will increase, becoming windy with the showers moving through the area. Winds will continue to come from the south, southeast up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 possible. On and off showers will continue into the overnight hours as they become isolated. Isolated chances will stick around into early Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the low-50s.

Saturday will start off mostly cloudy before becoming partly cloudy. A few lingering isolated showers are possible through the early morning hours before clearing out. As we make our way into the afternoon hours, skies will become partly cloudy as temperatures hover in the mid to upper-60s with a breeze from the northwest up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 possible sticking around. Saturday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low to mid-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a breeze sticking around the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid-60s through the afternoon hours as winds continue to come from the northwest up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 possible. Sunday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-40s by Monday morning.

Next week will remain on the quiet side as far as rain chances go. Breezy conditions will stick around through Monday before calming down by Tuesday. Temperatures next week will primarily hover in the mid-60s before the upper-60s and low-70s return by next weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny for a majority of the week before partly cloudy skies move in by Friday and stick around for the start of the weekend. The partly cloudy skies could lead to an isolated shower or two possible on Saturday of next weekend as well.

