Waseca house fire results in death, investigation ongoing

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews were called Wednesday night to a structure fire on the 500 block of 9th Avenue Northwest in Waseca.

Upon arrival, first responders knew a person may be inside, but were unable to enter as the smoke was too much to deal with.

Kent DeLong was out for a walk when he saw the emergency vehicles arrive.

“I decided to walk down and get a little bit closer of a look,” DeLong said. “Heard there was a fire, asked around, not too many people had any idea what was going on.”

DeLong said he saw a blue tarp and thought maybe the first responders were treating somebody.

Firefighters were eventually able to get inside the house and retrieve an adult female. We now know that she passed away, despite receiving life-saving efforts.

According to officers, the Waseca Fire Department was called back sometime around 3 a.m. and again around 10 a.m. after receiving reports of smoke rising from the rooftop. The first call proved correct. As for the second call, after going through the house with a temperature gun, they found out that the fire had been extinguished.

An investigation into the cause of the fire continues. The name of the victim has not yet been released pending family notification.

