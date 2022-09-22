Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Waseca house fire results in death, investigation ongoing

Crews were called Wednesday night to a structure fire on the 500 block of 9th Avenue Northwest in Waseca.
By Nick Beck
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews were called Wednesday night to a structure fire on the 500 block of 9th Avenue Northwest in Waseca.

Upon arrival, first responders knew a person may be inside, but were unable to enter as the smoke was too much to deal with.

Kent DeLong was out for a walk when he saw the emergency vehicles arrive.

“I decided to walk down and get a little bit closer of a look,” DeLong said. “Heard there was a fire, asked around, not too many people had any idea what was going on.”

ORIGINAL STORY: One person dead following house fire in Waseca

DeLong said he saw a blue tarp and thought maybe the first responders were treating somebody.

Firefighters were eventually able to get inside the house and retrieve an adult female. We now know that she passed away, despite receiving life-saving efforts.

According to officers, the Waseca Fire Department was called back sometime around 3 a.m. and again around 10 a.m. after receiving reports of smoke rising from the rooftop. The first call proved correct. As for the second call, after going through the house with a temperature gun, they found out that the fire had been extinguished.

An investigation into the cause of the fire continues. The name of the victim has not yet been released pending family notification.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

Latest News

Highway 56
Highway 56 construction plan moves forward
Paul Osterman
Rhinelander man sentenced to 25 years in prison for child sex trafficking
Waseca house fire results in death, investigation ongoing
First of its kind Somali youth program born from local partnership