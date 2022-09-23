Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop

(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)(Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Sibley County are investigating a homicide on a farm near Winthrop.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says they were called to a farm site in Transit Township on September 20 on a report of an unresponsive person.

There, they found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp dead at the scene.

An autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has since ruled the death a homicide.

The sheriff’s office and the BCA are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 507-237-4330.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

Latest News

Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at...
Pentagon lays out new food, housing programs for troops
Early voting in MN begins today. KEYC News Now’s Maddie Paul went live from the Blue Earth...
LIVE: Early voting in MN starts today
Early voting in Minnesota begins today. KEYC News Now’s Maddie Paul went live from the Blue...
LIVE: Early voting in MN starts today
Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging pipeline