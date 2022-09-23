Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop

WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Sibley County are investigating a homicide on a farm near Winthrop.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says they were called to a farm site in Transit Township on September 20 on a report of an unresponsive person.

There, they found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp dead at the scene.

An autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has since ruled the death a homicide.

The sheriff’s office and the BCA are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 507-237-4330.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.