Cathedral sweeps Loyola for eighth win of the season

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Cathedral volleyball team defeated Mankato Loyola in three-straight sets, Thursday evening.

The Greyhounds move to 8-2 on the year while the Crusaders are still on the hunt for their first win of the season.

Next, Cathedral hosts Minnesota Valley Lutheran while Loyola visits Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.

