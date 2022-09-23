Your Photos
Cathedral sweeps Loyola for eighth win of the season

The 8-2 New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds defeated Mankato Loyola on Thursday.
The 8-2 New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds defeated Mankato Loyola on Thursday.
By Mary Rominger
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Cathedral volleyball team defeated Mankato Loyola in three-straight sets, Thursday evening.

The Greyhounds move to 8-2 on the year while the Crusaders are still on the hunt for their first win of the season.

Next, Cathedral hosts Minnesota Valley Lutheran while Loyola visits Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.

