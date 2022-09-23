City of Mankato hosts city investment plan open house

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The open house provided a chance for the public to learn about the upcoming investment plan for 2023.

Items that drew attention included upcoming park projects.

Tourtellette Park is slated for improvements to both the playground and pickleball courts.

City officials say that these open houses are key to communication with the public and to provide a chance to display what has been done in the city and what the road ahead looks like.

”What we have tonight is an opportunity to set up kind of as a science fair to talk about water, wastewater, airports, surface transportation projects,” Mankato Administrative Services Director Parker Skophammer said. “Talk with the experts deliver any questions that they have any feedback that they have it is a chance for our staff to interact directly with them.”

The community investment plan is a multi-year plan to identify, prioritize, budget and plan for major projects and improvements.

