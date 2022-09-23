Your Photos
Fall family traditions at Lone Pine Acres
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are a lot of local options for us here in Southern Minnesota when it comes to fall activities. One of those is Lone Pine Acres near Mankato.

You can find Lone Pine Acres at 25 Copper Mountain Drive in Mankato. They say they are planning some events as we head into the fall season. You can stay updated through the Lone Pine Acres Facebook page.

