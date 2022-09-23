Your Photos
Food Friday: The Kaiserhoff

It’s considered a landmark in New Ulm and is known for its German dishes with an American twist.
By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - This week's Food Friday takes us to The Kaiserhoff, home of their famous barbeque ribs.

You can find Kaiserhoff at 221 North Minnesota Street in New Ulm. They are open Wednesday through Sundays. You can stay up-to-date with the restaurant’s latest events on the Kaiserhoff Facebook page.

