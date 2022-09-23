Great harvest weather ahead

The system that brought rain and cold on Friday will move out Friday night, leaving us with a pleasant weekend. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with warmer high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday will be sunny, breezy and slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Dry, cool weather will continue through most of next week. Some places - especially those north of the Mankato area - could get a little frosty on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Long range models hint at slightly warmer highs in the low 70s by late next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy, cool and windy with scattered showers. Highs will only reach the upper 50s. Scattered showers will end and clouds will exit tonight with temperatures dropping into the low 50s by daybreak.

On Saturday we will likely see a few clouds wrapping around the back side of that system, so we will be partly to mostly cloudy at times. It will be warmer with highs in the low 70s. Sunday will be sunny, breezy and slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

We are anticipating a sunny but cool start to next week. High temps will only reach the low to mid 60s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows will drop into the upper 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. As of right now, frost looks unlikely for the Mankato area, but there could be places north of Mankato that get a little frosty on those mornings. We’re still a few days away from that. We will keep a close eye on the frost potential that have updates as we get closer.

Our longer range models trend slightly warmer toward the end of next week. High pressure that will be centered over our region next week could be held in place by a tropical system that moves across the Atlantic Ocean. If this happens, we would likely see our current dry weather pattern last through and even beyond our 10 Day Forecast period.

