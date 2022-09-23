Your Photos
LIVE: Early voting in MN starts today

By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Early voting in Minnesota begins today.

KEYC News Now’s Maddie Paul went live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse with information on how you can cast your ballot.

Voters can begin casting their ballots starting September 23 for the 2022 General Election.
She had a chance to speak with Blue Earth County Director of Elections, Michael Stalberger about the election process.

For more information about finding voting districts finder or to contact Blue Earth County with questions, visit Blue Earth County online.

