Mankato Area Foundation, 11 local partners launch Inclusivity Study

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Foundation teamed up with 11 local partners to launch a Greater Mankato Inclusivity Study.

Partners include Mayo Clinic Health System, Greater Mankato Growth, City of Mankato, Blue Earth County, Minnesota State University-Mankato, Nicollet County, City of North Mankato, YWCA Mankato, Greater Mankato Diversity Council, South Central College and Mankato Area Public Schools-ISD 77.

The new initiative will identify areas of improvement for all ages, abilities, races and genders.

Feedback will be collected through focus groups, personal interviews and an online survey that cover topics like housing, healthcare, education and economic well-being.

Organizers hope to engage as many community members as possible.

“We all have our thoughts and opinions on inclusivity, but everybody experiences it differently depending on what their situation is,” explained Nancy Zallek, MAF President and CEO. “We need to know what the community is actually experiencing in order for us to better understand.”

The survey can be found online at greatermankatoinclusivity.com.

Responses are being collected now through Nov. 20, and results should be out by March.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.