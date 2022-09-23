Your Photos
Mankato Area Lions Clubs bring back its annual Diabetes Rally

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Lions Clubs will host their fifth annual Diabetes Rally.

The rally will be held at the WowZone on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The goal of the fundraiser is to raise money to find a cure for type-one diabetes.

The event features family-friendly games, informational vendors, guest speakers, and a 1.6 mile walk from the WowZone.

In 2021, the Mankato Area Lions Clubs raised more than $40,000.

All proceeds go towards local non-profit organizations, like the Minnesota Lions Diabetes Foundation and Camp Sweet Life.

“You talk about type-one diabetes and how expensive of a disease it is. That’s where this money goes, to support our community- the Mankato area,” member of the sunrise lions Rene Maes Jr. said.

Teams raising $100 or more can win a free entry to the WowZone on the day of the rally.

The event starts at 8:45 and is expected to end around 11 a.m.

