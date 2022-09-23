Your Photos
Mavericks look to bounce back in homecoming game against UMary

By Rob Clark and Mary Rominger
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger are joined on Maverick Insider by Head Coach Todd Hoffner to talk about the recent loss to Northern State and look ahead to the homecoming game against the University of Mary.

Also in the show, the duo talks about the Minnesota State women’s soccer team and the season they are having.

Click the videos in the player above to watch!

Tune in to Maverick Insider at 5:15 p.m. every Thursday for the latest news and insights on the Minnesota State athletics programs.

