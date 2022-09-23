Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mental health resources available to Mankato students

A tough week for students at Mankato West High School and surrounding school districts.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A tough week for students at Mankato West High School and surrounding school districts.

Wednesday’s false report of an active shooter came one day after an emergency medical situation put Mankato West High School on a soft lockdown.

MAPS says it has mental health resources in place to help students navigate this difficult time.

Counselors are available at every school in the district to provide support and referrals to additional tools in the community.

”Sometimes students aren’t going to be the one to tell you that they need that help, and we know that,” said Scott Hare, director of student support services at Mankato Area Public Schools. “So if parents or friends, peers know that, reach out to the student support team in each building, that’s the first person I would reach out to.”

MAPS says if someone is experiencing a mental health emergency, they should call the mobile crisis line at (507) 344-0621 or the national suicide prevention hotline at 988.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

Latest News

A Blue Earth County Sheriff's deputy (left) and Mankato Department of Public Safety officer...
BCA: ‘Swatting’ calls impact 15 Minnesota schools
BCA: ‘Swatting’ calls impact 15 Minnesota schools
Officials in Iowa say a human jawbone found in the Iowa River in August likely belonged to a...
Human remains found in river date back to prehistoric person, officials say
Mental health resources available to Mankato students