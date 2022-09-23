Mental health resources available to Mankato students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A tough week for students at Mankato West High School and surrounding school districts.

Wednesday’s false report of an active shooter came one day after an emergency medical situation put Mankato West High School on a soft lockdown.

MAPS says it has mental health resources in place to help students navigate this difficult time.

Counselors are available at every school in the district to provide support and referrals to additional tools in the community.

”Sometimes students aren’t going to be the one to tell you that they need that help, and we know that,” said Scott Hare, director of student support services at Mankato Area Public Schools. “So if parents or friends, peers know that, reach out to the student support team in each building, that’s the first person I would reach out to.”

MAPS says if someone is experiencing a mental health emergency, they should call the mobile crisis line at (507) 344-0621 or the national suicide prevention hotline at 988.

