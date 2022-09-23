Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MY Place moving to a new location in 2024

Mankato Youth Place has purchased a building from the city of Mankato and hopes to move in by fall of 2024.
By Jared Dean
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On South Broad Street, there’s a place outside of school that students can call their own. Since 2018 MY Place, or Mankato Youth Place, has been working to create a safe place for kids to learn and grow with its summer and after-school programming.

“The thing that makes MY Place so special is the kids that we serve,” MY Place Executive Director Erin Simmons said. “We serve some of the most amazing kids in our community and the way that our community comes around our kids is just so exciting to see.”

The Mankato City Council authorized a resolution for MY Place to purchase this building from the city on the south side of town near Minnesota State for $510,000. It’s currently empty but was formally a COVID vaccination site.

“We are excited to move to the new space on Stadium Road that would allow us to serve more kids and be in closer proximity to a higher density of kids,” Simmons said.

This purchase could not have come at a better time for MY Place. They are back up to pre-pandemic level numbers, and soon they will be able to serve more kids, with more space, in a more accessible area.

Simmons says that this site was analyzed by their team in terms of proximity to neighborhoods and schools in the area and space to fit their growing numbers. The program is set to double in size serving from 150-200 kids in the Mankato area.

“We can grow a smidgen in the space that we are in but not a lot. So we are excited to double our space and be able to serve more kids,” Simmons said.

The purchase is entering the early phases of planning and working with contractors. Simmons says they hope to be fully moved into the space by fall 2024.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

Latest News

City of Mankato hosts open house to discuss budget for 2023
City of Mankato hosts city investment plan open house
City of Mankato hosts city investment plan open house
MY Place moving to a new location in 2024
A sign showing the logo for Mankato Area Public Schools in the Intergovernmental Center in...
Mental health resources available to Mankato students