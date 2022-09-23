Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

National hug a vegetarian day with a recipe from the St. Peter Food Co-op

An estimated 8 million adults are vegetarians. Almost half of those are considered vegan.
By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday is national hug a vegetarian day! And that means, a lot of people to hug! An estimated 8 million adults are vegetarians. Almost half of those are considered vegan.

So what is the difference?

A vegetarian does not eat any animal flesh such as meat, poultry, or fish. A vegan is a stricter vegetarian who also avoids consuming dairy, eggs, and any other ingredients derived from animals.

Jace Marsh from the St. Peter Food Co-op stopped by with a vegetarian dish: Szechuan Crispy Tofu

1 lb Tofu, pressed and cubed to size preference

2 cups vegetable or safflower oil-for frying

1 cup corn starch to dust tofu in before frying

For Sauce:

1/4 cup Tamari or Light Soy Sauce

1/4 cup Water

1/4 cup Sherry Wine

2 Tbsp Corn Starch

2 Tbsp Fresh Minced Garlic

1 tsp Red Chili Flakes-more for heat preference

1 tsp black pepper

Construction:

Press tofu with a plate and heavy mug on top or similar object for a few minutes.

Cube and dust with corn starch and transfer to heated pan of oil.

Remove as needed from oil and set aside on paper towels or a tray.

Mix together all of the ingredients in the sauce portion together thoroughly.

Heat up a wok or fry pan and once it begins to get warm pour in sauce and as it reaches a thicker, sticky consistency( if too thin for preference lightly whisk in a tiny bit more corn starch) add in your already fried tofu squares and Voila.

This dish is wonderful with any sort of flash pan fried vegetable, like green beans.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

Latest News

Greater Mankato Inclusivity Study
Mankato Area Foundation, 11 local partners launch Inclusivity Study
Fall gardening tips with Drummers Garden Center and Floral
Fall gardening tips with Drummers Garden Center and Floral
Mankato Area Lions Clubs bring back its annual Diabetes Rally
Fall gardening tips with Drummers Garden Center and Floral
Fall gardening tips with Drummers Garden Center and Floral