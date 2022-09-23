National hug a vegetarian day with a recipe from the St. Peter Food Co-op

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday is national hug a vegetarian day! And that means, a lot of people to hug! An estimated 8 million adults are vegetarians. Almost half of those are considered vegan.

So what is the difference?

A vegetarian does not eat any animal flesh such as meat, poultry, or fish. A vegan is a stricter vegetarian who also avoids consuming dairy, eggs, and any other ingredients derived from animals.

Jace Marsh from the St. Peter Food Co-op stopped by with a vegetarian dish: Szechuan Crispy Tofu

1 lb Tofu, pressed and cubed to size preference

2 cups vegetable or safflower oil-for frying

1 cup corn starch to dust tofu in before frying

For Sauce:

1/4 cup Tamari or Light Soy Sauce

1/4 cup Water

1/4 cup Sherry Wine

2 Tbsp Corn Starch

2 Tbsp Fresh Minced Garlic

1 tsp Red Chili Flakes-more for heat preference

1 tsp black pepper

Construction:

Press tofu with a plate and heavy mug on top or similar object for a few minutes.

Cube and dust with corn starch and transfer to heated pan of oil.

Remove as needed from oil and set aside on paper towels or a tray.

Mix together all of the ingredients in the sauce portion together thoroughly.

Heat up a wok or fry pan and once it begins to get warm pour in sauce and as it reaches a thicker, sticky consistency( if too thin for preference lightly whisk in a tiny bit more corn starch) add in your already fried tofu squares and Voila.

This dish is wonderful with any sort of flash pan fried vegetable, like green beans.

