Rainy, windy conditions to start the weekend, first frost possible next week

Several rounds of scattered showers with a few embedded thunderstorms are expected across the area today as windy conditions move in and stick around through the weekend. Next week, temperatures overnight cloud lead to our first possible frost of the season.

Today will be a typical rain, fall day with cloudy skies and windy conditions. Light spotty showers will be prominent across portions of the area through the morning hours before more scattered showers move in around 9 am and 10 am. From there, we will see a few rounds of showers throughout the day and night tonight. The first round will fizzle out around 12 pm and 1 pm this afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 50s through the morning and afternoon with highs in the mid to upper-50s by the afternoon hours. Winds will start off light this morning before becoming breezy, ranging between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible at times. The second round of showers will start to move in between 4 pm and 5 pm with a break around 7 pm and 8 pm. The final round of showers will move into the area around 9 pm and 10 pm tonight, lingering into the overnight hours. Temperatures will dip into the low-50s with winds calming down by tomorrow morning as showers clear out between 1 am and 2 am.

Saturday will start off with some minor sunshine before cloudy skies move in. Despite the cloudy skies expected in the area tomorrow, pockets of sunshine will still be possible. Due to the pockets of sunshine expected, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper-60s by the afternoon hours. Winds will become breezy up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible at times. Saturday night will remain on the cloudy side as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and windy. Temperatures will rise into the upper-60s by the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph possible. Sunday night will remain clear and quiet as winds calm down overnight and temperatures dip into the mid-40s by Monday morning.

Next week will remain on the quiet and sunny side with fall-like temperatures sticking around. Windy conditions will stick around through Monday before calming down and staying light through the remainder of the week. Temperatures will hover mainly in the 60s with a day or two in the upepr-50s and low-70s possible.

We could also see our first frost next week Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as temperatures are expected to drop into the upper-30s across the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

