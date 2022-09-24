Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Cooler temperatures take over the area

Some frost possible by Tuesday
After a nice weekend, pleasant "harvest weather" will continue through next week and beyond.
By Tom Clements
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Much cooler temperatures take over the area for the start of the new work week with a slight warmup next weekend.

There will be more sunshine on Sunday and it’ll still be feeling like fall with low humidity and temperatures in the Upper 60s Sunday. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Early next, Quiet. Plenty of sun to start the next work week with temperatures below normal, in the lower/mid-60s lows near the 30s with some frost possible by Tuesday as we stay dry.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

Latest News

Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Great harvest weather ahead
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
Scattered showers with embedded thunderstorms will start the weekend off along with windy...
Rainy, windy conditions to start the weekend, first frost possible next week
Scattered showers with embedded thunderstorms will start the weekend off along with windy...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 9-23-33 - clipped version