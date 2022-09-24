Much cooler temperatures take over the area for the start of the new work week with a slight warmup next weekend.

There will be more sunshine on Sunday and it’ll still be feeling like fall with low humidity and temperatures in the Upper 60s Sunday. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Early next, Quiet. Plenty of sun to start the next work week with temperatures below normal, in the lower/mid-60s lows near the 30s with some frost possible by Tuesday as we stay dry.

