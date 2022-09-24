Windom-based housing organization sends volunteers to repair local homes

MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - When a Mountain Lake woman, Sherri Penner, needed her 96-year-old mother’s home upgraded, Rebuilding Together Minnesota sent a swarm of volunteers to help.

“I saw it in the newspaper- the phone number- and it just went really fast. I told them what I needed: some hand-railings in the front and staining on the house. And they said they would do it,” daughter of homeowner Sherie Penner said.

The housing nonprofit organization prides itself on offering volunteered, free service to repair homes for individuals, families, and communities with low-income or accessibility challenges.

The organization serves five counties in Southern Minnesota: Jackson, Cottonwood, Nobles, Murray, and Pipestone.

Organizers say they are trying to combat labor shortages and a housing crisis in Southwest Minnesota through these housing projects.

“Our part of that equation is keeping the current housing stock in good repair. We don’t build a new house, we just keep what’s here- keep people in their homes, and safe,” programming manager Galen Kuffman said.

“This is the second ‘rebuilding day’ in Southern Minnesota. So, this is 100% volunteer driven, they determine what projects they’re doing, and they also did the fundraiser for it,” executive director Kathy Greiner said.

On September 24, Penner’s house was one of the three housing projects worked on throughout ‘rebuilding day.’

Over 40 volunteers showed up to work on the three housing projects- 15 of those volunteers painted and repaired Penner’s house.

“Everybody here is so good at what they do. I’m impressed. I became a volunteer now, too, so I can give back,” Penner said.

To volunteer or send in a housing application, visit the Rebuilding Together Minnesota website.

