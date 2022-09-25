Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Local priest renovates his fifth church; Holy Rosary Catholic Church reopens

This is the first time in 70 years that the church was renovated.
Holy Rosary
Holy Rosary(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Years of planning for church renovations finally paid off for a local North Mankato priest.

For about eight years, Father Paul of Holy Rosary Catholic Church planned to upgrade the entirety of the building.

This is the fifth church Father Paul remodeled during his priesthood.

Holy Rosary church was closed for four months while interior renovations began.

On Sunday morning, the congregation finally saw the new interior for the first time.

This is the first time in 70 years that the church was renovated.

“This summer, we’ve been working on redoing the pews, and redoing the flooring- and then redid the woodwork, painted and changed some colors, and brought it up to its present code. And we cleaned all the stonework, which was a massive undertaking,” Father Paul van de Crommert said.

According to Father Paul, church repairs and upgrades have cost $750,000, so far.

The church is still waiting for statues to come from Italy.

Father Paul says his next plan is to renovate the social gathering area in the church’s basement.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Mankato West High School is on a soft lockdown following a medical emergency Tuesday.
Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency

Latest News

Rebuilding Together MN
Rebuilding Together Minnesota
Windom-based housing organization sends volunteers to repair local homes
Massive oak tree cross section is donated to MSU.
300 year old tree becomes teaching tool
300 year old tree becomes teaching tool