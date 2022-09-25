Minnesota State rookie QB Dean shines in homecoming victory over UMary

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State football team moved to 3-1 on the season after pulling off the 31-28 win over the University of Mary at Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday.

The Mavericks were led by Lakeville South alumni Camden Dean who threw for 227 yards and a touchdown along with one rushing touchdown.

The ball game went down to the wire, but MSU secured the win to bounce back from a week three loss to Northern State on the road.

Next, the Mavericks are in St. Paul for a match up with Concordia-St. Paul at noon Oct. 1.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.