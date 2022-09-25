Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota State rookie QB Dean shines in homecoming victory over UMary

Camden Dean, a true freshman, came out victorious in his first career start at the collegiate...
Camden Dean, a true freshman, came out victorious in his first career start at the collegiate level.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State football team moved to 3-1 on the season after pulling off the 31-28 win over the University of Mary at Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday.

The Mavericks were led by Lakeville South alumni Camden Dean who threw for 227 yards and a touchdown along with one rushing touchdown.

The ball game went down to the wire, but MSU secured the win to bounce back from a week three loss to Northern State on the road.

Next, the Mavericks are in St. Paul for a match up with Concordia-St. Paul at noon Oct. 1.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

Latest News

The Mankato West football team put up 49 unanswered points to defeat Rochester Century at...
No. 1 Mankato West extends program win streak to 23 games
Check out this week's highlights!
Sports Extra: Fall Week 4
Viewers Choice: Play of the Night on KEYC News Now Sports Extra.
Sports Extra: VOTE for this week’s Play of the Night
The 8-2 New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds defeated Mankato Loyola on Thursday.
Cathedral sweeps Loyola for eighth win of the season