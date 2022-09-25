Your Photos
No. 1 Mankato West extends program win streak to 23 games

The Mankato West football team put up 49 unanswered points to defeat Rochester Century at...
The Mankato West football team put up 49 unanswered points to defeat Rochester Century at Todnem Field.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked team in Class 5A, Mankato West, trounced Rochester Century 49-0 at Todnem Field, Saturday afternoon.

The Scarlets were led on offense by senior running back Jackson Froderman who came away with three touchdowns and 80-yards rushing while quarterback Bart McAninch threw three-touchdown passes.

Next Friday, the Scarlets travel to the home of No. 6 Rochester Mayo for a 7 p.m. conference showdown.

