No. 1 Mankato West extends program win streak to 23 games
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked team in Class 5A, Mankato West, trounced Rochester Century 49-0 at Todnem Field, Saturday afternoon.
The Scarlets were led on offense by senior running back Jackson Froderman who came away with three touchdowns and 80-yards rushing while quarterback Bart McAninch threw three-touchdown passes.
Next Friday, the Scarlets travel to the home of No. 6 Rochester Mayo for a 7 p.m. conference showdown.
