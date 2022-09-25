No. 1 Mankato West extends program win streak to 23 games

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked team in Class 5A, Mankato West, trounced Rochester Century 49-0 at Todnem Field, Saturday afternoon.

The Scarlets were led on offense by senior running back Jackson Froderman who came away with three touchdowns and 80-yards rushing while quarterback Bart McAninch threw three-touchdown passes.

Next Friday, the Scarlets travel to the home of No. 6 Rochester Mayo for a 7 p.m. conference showdown.

