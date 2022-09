NEW RICHLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Richland-H-E-G football program came up short in the second half of action after leading St. Clair/Loyola 7-0 at halftime, eventually falling to the Spartans 28-14 on Saturday.

St. Clair/Loyola improves to 4-0 while NHREG falls to 0-4.

