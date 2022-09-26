EXCLUSIVE: Iowa vets reunite for first time since Korean War

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A reunion decades in the making.

Old friends speak our language, even if it’s been a while since we talked.

That sums up this walk for Rolland Thomas. He’s on his way to see a buddy who just moved in next door at The Heritage at Fox Run in Council Bluffs.

They haven’t seen each other since the Korean War.

“Who’s this old guy coming in here?” said George.

“You don’t look like the last time I saw you,” said Thomas.

“It’s been almost 70 years ago,” said George.

“Yeah, you bet,” said Thomas.

“How you doing Rolland?” said George.

George Kelley grew up in Woodbine, Iowa. Rolland Thomas, who’s a year younger, was raised in nearby Mondamin.

They first met in Logan in 1953 when they joined the Army. Soon they were part of an artillery battery in the Korean War.

“We had some pretty terrific battles during the war,” said Kelley.

For a half-hour, they didn’t miss a beat. Memory is a funny thing.

At 90 years old, George said he can’t remember what happened yesterday but the old stories are as clear as can be.

“Guy says can you do this? I say I don’t think I can do that. He says, why not? I said I think I slept through that class. Ha,” said Kelley.

George Kelley retired from the downtown Omaha branch of the post office. Rolland Thomas spent his life as a farmer.

They just never crossed paths after the war.

“I’m not quite as agile as I was,” said Thomas.

The two veterans have 69 years of catching up.

“Powdered milk, powdered eggs, powdered potatoes. Everything we had, even the guns were from World War II,” said Thomas.

George brought his old uniform. Like many of us as we age, it doesn’t fit anymore.

Rolland still has the pictures from back then where everyone looks the same.

It’s possible, this time tomorrow, these two may still be here in the lobby talking.

