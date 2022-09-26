Your Photos
Le Center man pleads guilty to second-degree murder

FILE — 26-year-old Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler is charged with second degree murder and first...
FILE — 26-year-old Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler is charged with second degree murder and first degree arson following the death of 64-year-old Bruce Alan Traxler in January 2021.(Le Sueur County Jail)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Center man accused of killing his father before setting their home on fire has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler, 27, was charged with second-degree murder and arson in January 2021 after he reportedly confessed to stabbing his father, Bruce Alan Traxler, 64.

Wills-Traxler appeared in Le Sueur County District Court Friday, where he pleaded guilty to murder.

The arson charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Wills-Traxler now faces up to 25 years in prison with credit for the time he’s already served.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.

