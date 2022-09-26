Madison Lake cancer patient walks into her new happy haven

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Gasps, laughter, and tears flooded Jane Ford’s bedroom Saturday night, as she and her family stepped into the room for the first time since it was remodeled by My Happy Haven.

My Happy Haven dedicates time and resources to design bedroom makeovers for women battling cancer.

“I’m so excited to recover here after my next surgery, it’s going to be perfect because I’ll be off again for another six weeks,” makeover recipient Jane Ford said.

In February 2022, 37-year-old Ford was diagnosed with stage III colorectal cancer.

Ford was nominated by a coworker to receive a My Happy Haven bedroom makeover while she heals from her ileostomy reversal surgery.

“All the love that I received from my coworkers and the donations I received- it’s been unbelievable and I feel so blessed,” Ford said.

The nonprofit organization partnered with volunteers and local businesses to complete Ford’s room, which is the organization’s fifth bedroom makeover in the greater Mankato area.

“What’s really struck me is how the community has responded to her- I mean, you can just tell by the feedback and donations that we’ve got that she is just really loved. I’m continually blown away with people are so generous with their time, with their money, with everything,” My Happy Haven board of directors & treasurer Tracy Zins said.

Designers and volunteers finished the makeover in just two days.

The bedroom received a paint job, new bedsheets, pillows, curtains and furniture, trimming along the wall, a walk-in closet, and family photos.

“She talked about having a light and airy bedroom, a space for healing, so that’s why we chose white. I added some organic elements to the room, just to make it feel a little more earthy in here,” volunteer designer and owner of Haus 26 Courtney Green said.

“Listen to your body, know your body, and please get screened because it could save your life,” Ford said.

