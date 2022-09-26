Your Photos
Man accused of setting house on fire convicted of attempted murder and arson

Firefighters fight the house fire in Dow City.
Firefighters fight the house fire in Dow City.(Crawford County Court)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DOW CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - An Iowa man has been found guilty on multiple counts, including attempted murder, after lighting a house on fire in Crawford County.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Matthew Oney of Charter Oak was found guilty of first-degree arson, four counts of assault, criminal mischief and attempted murder. He was also found guilty of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.

Documents state that on March 27, 2022, Oney went to a house in Dow City and intentionally lit it on fire, fully knowing it may result in someone’s death. At the time of the fire, authorities say five people were inside the house. Prosecutors used phone records to prove that Oney was in the area of the fire when it happened.

Oney’s sentencing will be done at a later time. His attempted murder and arson charges each carry up to 25 years in prison.

Matthew Oney
Matthew Oney(Crawford County Jail)

