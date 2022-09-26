Your Photos
Mother told officers she drank a 12-pack before driving with 3 children, authorities say

Samantha Jones was charged with child abuse with risk of serious injury.
Samantha Jones was charged with child abuse with risk of serious injury.(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) – A mother who allegedly told officers she drank “approximately a 12-pack” before driving with three children in a vehicle is facing charges, according to a criminal complaint filed by the State of West Virginia.

Officers said they immediately smelled alcohol when they pulled over Samantha Jones, 32, for a welfare check. They said Jones had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

The criminal complaint states Jones told officers she was “coming from a friend’s house” and had “a little bit” to drink before driving. Eventually, she told officers she drank “approximately a 12-pack,” the complaint added.

The court documents state Jones failed three sobriety tests and had a BAC of 0.195 after being taken to the Bridgeport Police Department.

Jones was charged with child abuse with risk of serious injury.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

