No. 18 Minnesota State comes away with scoreless draw against Northern State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 18th-ranked Minnesota State women’s soccer team came away with a scoreless draw against NSIC opponent Northern State on Sunday.

The Mavericks move back to the top spot in the division and move to 6-1-2 on the season.

“I mean, at first we got to give credit to Northern. I thought they had a really good game plan and they’re a tough and stingy team in regards to the way they defend. So we knew coming in it would be hard to score goals on them. I thought we were a little flat. I just told our team I thought we lacked a little bit of energy, which typically hasn’t been an issue for us at this point, but I still thought we played well. It was just we needed that extra push of energy and execution and I think in the final zone to find one and against a team that plays a little bit of a defensive style against us like that and execute that style really well, we just weren’t quite where we needed to be to get that done today,” said MSU head coach Brian Bahl following the game.

Next, the Mavericks hit the road Friday against Upper Iowa.

