Pleasant harvest weather ahead... Frost possible Tuesday night

We’re going to be pretty low-key in the weather department this week, with dry, typical fall weather continuing through the week, the weekend and beyond. The only real excitement will be the potential for frost late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We will be cooler than average through most of the week, but temperatures will climb back into the low 70s by the weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and breezy with high temps in the low to mid 60s. Northwesterly wind gusts to between 25 and 35 mph are possible, but the wind will gradually decrease late this afternoon into this evening. Tonight will be clear and calm with temps dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s by daybreak.

Tuesday will be sunny and not windy with highs in the low 60s. Tuesday night will be clear and cold with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s. I don’t think there will be a hard freeze in the Mankato area, but there will definitely be patchy frost across much of southern Minnesota by daybreak Wednesday. The further north and east that you are, the better chance you will have frost (or even a potential freeze far north.) We will continue to update the frost potential and narrow down the areas most likely to get frost as we get closer. Wednesday will be exactly like Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

High pressure will slowly move east later this week, shifting our wind to the south and bringing slightly warmer highs in the 70s by late week into the weekend. Remnants of Hurricane Ian in over the Atlantic Ocean will actually prevent this high from moving east. That means this dry, pleasant weather pattern will continue through the weekend and will likely continue well into next week. Perfect timing for harvest, I’d say.

