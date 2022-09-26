Police: Teens may face charges after brandishing weapon at mall
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Charges may be filed against a group of teenagers accused of brandishing a firearm at River Hills Mall.
Mankato Public Safety says around five juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were in the mall food court Saturday around 6 p.m. when one of them reportedly brandished a gun “toward a window.”
Police located the individuals and discovered the weapon was a BB gun.
The teens involved were escorted home.
Public Safety says they may face weapon charges in the incident.
