Police: Teens may face charges after brandishing weapon at mall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Charges may be filed against a group of teenagers accused of brandishing a firearm at River Hills Mall.

Mankato Public Safety says around five juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were in the mall food court Saturday around 6 p.m. when one of them reportedly brandished a gun “toward a window.”

Police located the individuals and discovered the weapon was a BB gun.

The teens involved were escorted home.

Public Safety says they may face weapon charges in the incident.

