Pretrial hearing held for former officer facing criminal sexual conduct charges

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A former New Ulm Police Investigator facing criminal sexual conduct charges appears in court today for a pretrial hearing.

A criminal complaint states that Eric Gramentz had a “significant relationship” with an alleged underage victim in the past.

The complaint also alleges Gramentz admitted to a “pattern of coaching” over the course of multiple months which, according to the complaint, included inappropriate contact with the minor.

He agreed to turn himself into authorities after being confronted by another adult about the allegations, the complaint states.

Gramentz was with the New Ulm Police Department from February 2005 until this past May following the charges.

His remote hearing is at 3 p.m. in Brown County.

