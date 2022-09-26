Relatively seasonal week, first frost of the season likely

Temperatures will be relatively seasonal to just a tad above average this week with highs in the low to mid-60s and our first frost of the season likely.

Today will start off with some cloudy skies before becoming mostly sunny by this afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-60s across the area with a breeze mixed in. Winds will likely range between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures dip into the low to mid-40s by tomorrow morning and winds becoming calm.

Tuesday will remain mostly sunny throughout the morning and day. By the afternoon hours, temperatures will be hover in the low to mid-60s with winds ranging between 5 and 15 mph. Tuesday night we are watching conditions and temperatures closely for our first frost likely. Temperatures overnight will dip into the mid-30s by Wednesday morning as dew points hover in the upper-20 and low-30s. This means that dew is likely to form overnight. With temperatures in the mid-30s it is likely that the dew will become frosted by early Wednesday morning. It is best to take the necessary precautions to protect any sensitive plants/vegetation you may still have outside.

Wednesday will start off quite chilly with temperatures in the mid-30s and frost likely with mostly clear skies. By the afternoon hours, mostly sunny skies will stick around as temperatures rise into the low to mid-60s across the area with light winds mixed in. Wednesday night will remain crisp with temperatures dipping into the low-40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny for the first half of the day before staying mostly sunny through the remainder of the day. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-60s through the afternoon hours with a breeze returning to the area. Winds may range between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Thursday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-40s by Friday morning.

Friday will start off mostly sunny before becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures will be pleasant, slightly above average with highs around the 70-degree mark and winds up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 possible. Friday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures dipping to the low-50s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will be pleasant with slightly above average temperatures. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with temperatures hovering around the 70-degree mark. Winds through the weekend will be relatively light, ranging anywhere from 5 to 15 mph. We could see a few isolated sprinkles to very light showers possible Sunday evening/Sunday night.

The start of next week will remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a breeze mixed in and temperatures starting in the upper-60s but dipping into the mid-60s by the middle of next week. Due to the partial cloudiness, we could see a few isolate sprinkles to very light showers possible through the start of next week. Winds

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.