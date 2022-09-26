Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Schools closed following threats; Homecoming shooting

Richfield Public Schools closed its secondary schools today due to online threats.
Richfield Public Schools closed its secondary schools today due to online threats.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - Richfield Public Schools closed its secondary schools today due to online threats.

The school says they are working to determine the credibility of the threats but are making the decision to close “due to the timing and recent events” outside its homecoming game.

Over the weekend, two people were arrested following a shooting during the Richfield Homecoming Football game.

According to the Richfield Police Department, two male victims--ages 18 and 21--suffered nonlife-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

The two victims were located near the northeast entrance gate of the football field.

Both victims are now safe at their homes.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or the two male suspects.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
A former New Ulm Police Investigator, Eric Gramentz, is facing criminal sexual conduct charges...
Pretrial hearing held for former officer facing criminal sexual conduct charges
FILE - Mankato Public Safety says around five juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were in the mall food...
Police: Teens may face charges after brandishing weapon at mall
Two people were arrested following a shooting during the Richfield Homecoming Football game.
Suspected Richfield shooters arrested