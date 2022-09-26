Schools closed following threats; Homecoming shooting

RICHFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - Richfield Public Schools closed its secondary schools today due to online threats.

The school says they are working to determine the credibility of the threats but are making the decision to close “due to the timing and recent events” outside its homecoming game.

Over the weekend, two people were arrested following a shooting during the Richfield Homecoming Football game.

According to the Richfield Police Department, two male victims--ages 18 and 21--suffered nonlife-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

The two victims were located near the northeast entrance gate of the football field.

Both victims are now safe at their homes.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or the two male suspects.

