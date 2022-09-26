Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Suspected Richfield shooters arrested

Two people were arrested following a shooting during the Richfield Homecoming Football game.
Two people were arrested following a shooting during the Richfield Homecoming Football game.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people were arrested following a shooting during the Richfield Homecoming Football game.

According to the Richfield Police Department, two victims--ages 18 and 21--suffered nonlife-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

The two victims were located near the northeast entrance gate of the football field.

Both victims are now safe at their homes.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or the two male suspects.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Jayne Ford enters her new 'happy haven' bedroom.
Madison Lake cancer patient walks into her new happy haven
Holy Rosary
Local priest renovates his fifth church; Holy Rosary Catholic Church reopens
Rebuilding Together MN