Suspected Richfield shooters arrested

RICHFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people were arrested following a shooting during the Richfield Homecoming Football game.

According to the Richfield Police Department, two victims--ages 18 and 21--suffered nonlife-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

The two victims were located near the northeast entrance gate of the football field.

Both victims are now safe at their homes.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or the two male suspects.

