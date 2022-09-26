Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Williamsburg 16-year-old to be Kid Captain when Iowa takes on Michigan Saturday

Williamsburg 15-year-old Adam Arp is this week’s Kid Captain for Saturday’s game between the...
Williamsburg 15-year-old Adam Arp is this week’s Kid Captain for Saturday’s game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines.(University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Williamsburg 16-year-old Adam Arp is this week’s Kid Captain for Saturday’s game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines.

For the past 13 college football seasons, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

This week the hospital is recognizing Adam Arp, who has spent his entire life under the care of the hospital.

In a profile on the hospital’s website, staff said Arp contends with Spina Bifida, a birth defect that happens when the spine and spinal cord don’t form properly, along with other conditions.

Arp is a big Iowa Hawkeyes fan, and he’ll be providing the team a boost when he serves as Kid Captain on Saturday.

See his full profile here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme