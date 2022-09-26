Your Photos
Windy Monday followed by below average temperatures

Frost possible mid week
KEYC News Now at Noon Weather 113021
KEYC News Now at Noon Weather 113021
By Emily Merz
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
We’ve enjoyed seasonal, fall-like temperatures recently but that will be changing for a few days this week.

Tonight, we have been quite windy, which will continue overnight and into tomorrow. We’re expecting a low of 46 degrees tonight with winds around 10mph.

Tomorrow, the wind continues with sustained winds around 15mph and gusts up to 25mph. A high of 63 will drop us a bit below average for this time of year, and overnight lows in the low 40s will make it a bit chilly.

Tuesday overnight into Wednesday, we may see some frost or a freeze in some areas. Temperatures will rise back to around normal as we get closer to next weekend and we will remain dry.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.


