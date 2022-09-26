Windy Monday followed by below average temperatures

We’ve enjoyed seasonal, fall-like temperatures recently but that will be changing for a few days this week.

Tonight, we have been quite windy, which will continue overnight and into tomorrow. We’re expecting a low of 46 degrees tonight with winds around 10mph.

Tomorrow, the wind continues with sustained winds around 15mph and gusts up to 25mph. A high of 63 will drop us a bit below average for this time of year, and overnight lows in the low 40s will make it a bit chilly.

Tuesday overnight into Wednesday, we may see some frost or a freeze in some areas. Temperatures will rise back to around normal as we get closer to next weekend and we will remain dry.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.